Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SUV 5Dr ,Derivative:Dynamic ,Variant: SUV 5Dr 2.2SD4 190 DPF SS EU5 Dynamic Auto9 AN EXCELLENT EVQOUE IN METALLIC GREY WITH THE ADDITIONAL EXTERIOR BLACK STYLING AND UPGRADED LEATHER HEATED SEATS. INCLUDES A PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20" GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS & EXTERIOR TRIMS AND BUMPERS, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS AND AUTOMATIC TAILGATE. FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Upgrades - Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Powered Electrical Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Premium Carpet Mats with Edging, 20 Inch Gloss Black Alloys, Darkened Front Fog Lights, 2 Keys, 1 Owner from New, Full Dealership Service History, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Cruise Control, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Recline, Height and Tilt with Memory, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 20in Five Split-Spoke Style 504 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Heated Front Windscreen, Metallic Paint, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Push Button Start/Stop, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Global Opening for All Windows, Grained Leather with Perforated Mid-Section. 5 seats, Metallic Corris Grey, GODDARDS AUTO ARE AN APPROVED RAC DEALERSHIP WHICH INCLUDES A DETAILED MULTIPOINT CHECK AND THE HIGHEST RAC PLATINUM LEVEL WARRANTY. ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE WELCOME. WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS. FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE INCLUDING PCP AND HP PLANS WITH OR WITHOUT A BALLOON SUBJECT TO CREDIT STATUS. PART EXCHANGES ALWAYS WELCOME, Goddard's Auto only deal with the highest quality cars and come fully warranted at the highest level
Paint - Metallic, DSC - Dynamic Stability Control, RSC - Roll Stability Control, Global one-shot open/close windows, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Parking Aid - Front, Parking Aid - Rear, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Headlight Powerwash, Windscreen - Heated, Windscreen Washer Jets - Heated, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, EPB - Electronic Park Brake, Interior Mood Lighting, Carpet Mat Set - Front and Rear, Locking Wheel Nuts, HDD Premium Navigation with Touch Screen, Airbags - Full Size Driver, Airbags - Full Size Passenger, Airbags - Driver and Passenger Side , Adaptive Dynamics, Airbags - Driver Knee, Sun Visors - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Windows - Heated Rear Windscreen, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable - Heated and Power Folding with Memory Function, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver, Land Rover - Tyre Repair System, Textured aluminium centre console finisher and textured aluminium IP finisher, Seats - 3 Seat Bench in Rear, Armrest - Rear Centre with Storage Compartment and 2 Cupholders, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD, 8in High Resolution Touch Screen, ABS - Anti Lock Braking System, Seats - 60/40 Split, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, Seats - Rear Centre Head Restraint, EBD - Electronic Brake-Force Distribution, Push Button Start , EBA - Emergency Brake Assist, HDC - Hill Descent Control, TSA - Trailer Stability Assist, Upholstery - Grained Leather, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, EPAS - Electronic Power Assisted Steering, Terrain Response, Centre console - Covered Storage Compartment, Illuminated tread plates, HSA - Hill Start Assist, TCS - Traction Control System , EDC - Engine Drag Torque Control, Proximity Sensing and Touch Detection For Overhead Map Lights , Luggage Cover, Waist finisher - High Gloss Black, Rear spoiler, Aluminium Pedal Finisher Kit, Satin brushed aluminium centre console finisher , Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Audio Connectivity System, Luggage Compartment - Anchor Points, Hazard Warning Lights Under Heavy Braking, Illumination - Footwell , Illumination - Glovebox, Illumination - Load Compartment Light, Illumination - White Lighting in door release and over head console downlighter, Range Rover Smart Key Controls - Remote lock-Unlock-Double Lock-Lights on Tailgate Open, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio, Torque Vectoring, 8/6 Way - Electric driver seat adjustment, Headlining - Cirrus Morzine, Paint - Metallic - Ipanema Sand, Paint - Metallic - Santorini Black, Paint - Metallic - Loire Blue, Paint - Metallic - Aintree Green, Paint - Metallic - Orkney Grey, Paint - Metallic - Firenze Red, Paint - Metallic - Indus Silver, CD Autochanger - DVD, Display Screen - Front Colour, Voice Control, Armrest - Storage, Daytime Running Lights - LED, Headlights - Cleaning System, Headlights - Levelling System, Parking Assistance - Rear Sensor, Seats - Heated Front Passengers, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Rain Sensitive Front Wipers, Towbar - Hitching Assistance, Deadlocks, Cup Holder - Rear, Door Mirrors - Kerb View Function, Door Mirrors - Puddle Lights, Door Mirrors - Integrated Indicators, Parking Assistance - Visual Parking Display, Door Mirrors - Memory, Luxury Branded Sound System
Oct 31, 2017