Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic

Anti-lock braking system, Bi-xenon headlights, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    407628
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YK63UPB
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    35612 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£26,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

