Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Accessories

Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Front fog lamps, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, 9-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Front floor carpet mats, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    EY64GJE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£24,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

