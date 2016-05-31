loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic

Accessories

20'' alloy wheels, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Dynamic Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Terrain Response system, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WN64UWS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    35659 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£27,991

Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!