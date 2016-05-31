loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:Diesel Hatchback Dynamic ,Derivative:Dynamic ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

Metallic Santorini Black, Low Mileage Example! Automatic, Dynamic Model, Panoramic Sunroof + Electric Power Blind, Full Black Leather, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Streaming, Satellite Navigation, Meridian Surround Sound System, Reverse Parking Camera, Keyless Push Button Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Heated Front Windscreen, Auto Headlamp Activation, Rear Spoiler, Upgraded Factory Alloys. Recent service at Land Rover Main Dealer, Immaculate Condition Throughout. Lady Owner, 5 year Service Pack with Land Rover expires in 2019. Next MOT due 12/04/2018

  • Ad ID
    405534
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    EVOQUE1
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£28,556

Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR
United Kingdom

