Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Variant name:ED4 PURE ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2013 63 Rangerover Evoque 2.2 ED4 Pure 5 Door A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this exceptional value, low mileage 2013 63 Reg Rangerover Evoque ED4 Pure 5 Door 150 BHP which has been serviced by Landrover and finished in Santorini black metallic with matching black leather upholstery. Specification on this prestige vehicle includes privacy glass, 20" gloss black alloys, reverse sensors, Bluetooth with audio streaming, DAB radio, meridian sound system, air con, eco start/stop, cruise control, keyless entry and keyless start/stop. Viewing is essential as we are confident this is one of the best value examples available on the market so call us now for more information !