Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Accessories

Solid Fuji, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Pure Grained Leather, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Windscreen Heated, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Global Opening for All Windows. 5 seats, We offer a range of competitive finance packages and welcome part exchanges., , The dealership is located 5 mins from the city centre and if you are travelling by coach, train or plane we provide a complimentary pick up service. Nationwide delivery can also be arranged., , Here at John Clark Motor Group, we’re a family run and owned car dealership business that proudly represents well-known automotive brands across Scotland., , Our mission is clear:, “To deliver an exceptional experience that customers trust and advocate, by working together as a family.”, The business was first started over 40 years ago by our current Chairman, John Clark OBE, with a single hand sports car dealership. Humble beginnings for a group that today has grown to 33 businesses with an annual turnover in excess of £700m, driven by over 1200 members of staff., Whether you’re looking to test drive a new car, find cars for sale or book a service, you’ll find our staff helpful and courteous. With car garages across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Tayside, Edinburgh, Dundee and many more, if you’re looking for a new or used car for sale then look no further than John Clark Motor Group., Clark Motorchoice - Proud To Be Part Of The John Clark Motor Group, £20,495 p/x welcome