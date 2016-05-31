loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr ,Variant: SD4 DYNAMIC Metallic Grey, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 03/08/2107 at 84,795 miles, 5 seats, Landrover Main Dealer Service History, 190 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is £190, The Specification Includes: 20'' Alloy Wheels, Bi-xenon Headlights, L.E.D Daytime Running Lights, Audio/Visual Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, Front Power Seats, 3 Stage Front Heated Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Touchscreen Digital Display, Reversing Camera, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Panoramic Glass Sunroof with Electric Sun Blind, Powerold Door Mirrors, Hill Decend, Adjustable Terrain Settings Dynamic Modes, Automatic Gearbox with Paddleshift, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £21,500 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    403819
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    SK64ZKE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    89910 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£21,500

Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ
United Kingdom

