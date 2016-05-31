Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic
Bi-xenon headlights, Powered tailgate, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, 'Cirrus' headlining, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, USB connection, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, Front floor carpet mats, 20'' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017