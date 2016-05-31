loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Keyless Entry, Metallic Paintwork, Parking Sensors, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Radio, 2 Keys, Aux point, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

  • Ad ID
    402100
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Mileage
    58867 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
£19,995

2 New Road
Rye, East Sussex
United Kingdom

