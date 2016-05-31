Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic
'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
192 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 3GD
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017