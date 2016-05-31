Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PURE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure
Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Privacy glass, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017