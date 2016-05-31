Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SUV 5Dr ,Derivative:Dynamic ,Variant: SUV 5Dr 2.2SD4 190 DPF Dynamic Auto 2012 '12' reg with 42650 miles Fuji White with Ebony Leather, Fixed Glass Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Electric Open and Close Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Premium Carpets with Edging. std equipment includes; Bi Xenon Headlamps, Navigation System with Radio, CD, Multimedia Interface, 11 Speakers, Bluetooth, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Cruise Control. A very nice car with a good history.

Accessories

Paint - Solid, RSC - Roll Stability Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Steering Column - Manual For Height and Reach Adjustment, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Parking Aid - Front, Parking Aid - Rear, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Alarm System - Volumetric , Front Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Headlight Powerwash, Windscreen - Heated, Windscreen Washer Jets - Heated, Audio System - DAB, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, USB Connectivity, Voice Control - Say What You See, Four electric windows with one touch opening , Interior Mood Lighting, Carpet Mat Set - Front and Rear, Locking Wheel Nuts, HDD Premium Navigation with Touch Screen, Airbags - Full Size Driver, Airbags - Full Size Passenger, Remote Central Locking, Adaptive Dynamics, Airbags - full length curtain, Airbags - Driver Knee, Lumbar Support, Windows - Heated Rear Windscreen, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable - Heated and Power Folding with Memory Function, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver, Land Rover - Tyre Repair System, Textured aluminium centre console finisher and textured aluminium IP finisher, Seats - 3 Seat Bench in Rear, Armrest - Rear Centre with Storage Compartment and 2 Cupholders, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD, TMC - Dynamic route guidance, 8in High Resolution Touch Screen, Tech Pack, ABS - Anti Lock Braking System, Seats - 60/40 Split, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, Electric drivers and passenger seat adjustment, Seats - Rear Centre Head Restraint, Cupholders x2, Auxillary Power Sockets - front-rear and load space, Audio system - Auxillary Socket with MP3 Compatibility, EBA - Emergency Brake Assist, HDC - Hill Descent Control, Upholstery - Grained Leather, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, EPAS - Electronic Power Assisted Steering, Power Sockets - rear and load space, Terrain Response, Auxiliary Heater - Electrical Positive Temperature Coefficient, Illuminated tread plates, Memory and electric passengers recline, CD Autochanger - DVD, Display Screen - Front Colour, Voice Control, Armrest - Storage, USB Connection - Front, Daytime Running Lights - LED, Headlights - Cleaning System, Headlights - Levelling System, Parking Assistance - Rear Sensor, Seats - Heated Front Passengers, Seats - Lumbar Support Passengers, Steering Column - Reach, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Rain Sensitive Front Wipers, Towbar - Hitching Assistance, Cup Holder - Rear, Door Mirrors - Kerb View Function, Door Mirrors - Puddle Lights, Door Mirrors - Integrated Indicators, Parking Assistance - Visual Parking Display, Door Mirrors - Memory, Luxury Branded Sound System