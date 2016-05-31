loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic

Bi-xenon headlights, 19'' 'Style 13' diamond turned alloy wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, Passive entry/push button start, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, 'Say What You See' voice control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, USB connection, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Front floor carpet mats, Loadspace cover, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    400608
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DU14KRZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    29214 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£27,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

