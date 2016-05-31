Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Plus Pack, HDD Premium Navigation system, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Heated seats, LUX Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 7' alloy wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Paint finish: metallic, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Oct 31, 2017