Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Plus Pack, HDD Premium Navigation system, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Heated seats, LUX Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 7' alloy wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Paint finish: metallic, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    400600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    WG62GYC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    35828 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2012
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£23,495

Parys Road,Ludlow,
SY8 1YR
United Kingdom

