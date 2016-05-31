loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE EVOQUE SE ED4

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: EVOQUE SE ED4 Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13290 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER

Gloss Silver, Full Black Leather Interior, Aluminium/Piano Black Trim, Manual 6-Speed Gearbox, 5 Doors, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front Electric Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Start/Stop Engine Function And Ignition Button, Traction Control Button, Rear Heated Windscreen, Driver Information Display, Air Conditioning, Radio/CD Player With Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in/USB Port, Multi-Function Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Lane Assist, 18 Inch Silver Alloy Wheels. Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes. All our cars have a minimum of 3 months warranty.

  • Ad ID
    413807
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13290 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
