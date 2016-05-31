loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 SE TECH

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: ED4 SE TECH Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Metallic Paint Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    409286
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£32,990

Beadles Land Rover Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom

