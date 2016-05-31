LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 PURE TECH 20 DYNAMIC ALLOYS 5DR

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: ED4 PURE TECH 20 DYNAMIC ALLOYS 5DR Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Hdd Satellite Navigation Privacy Glass Bluetooth Phone Front & Rear Parking Sensors Full Leather Leather Centre Arm Rest Heated Seats DAB Digital Radio Media Interface with Bluetooth Audio, USB, stored cd's, Ipod connection Led Foglights Dual Climate Control Cruise Control Multi Function Steering Wheel Optional 20'' Dynamic Hse alloys (as shown) £750 extra Standard 18'' alloys no extra cost And More... PLEASE CALL NICK OR JORDAN FOR MORE DETAILS OR REQUEST A 360 DEGREE VIDEO OF THE VEHICLE ON 0114 2561100. THIS VEHICLE IS VAT QUALIFYING (Business & Export Customers)
Belgrave Motor Company
Sheffield, S91TH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017