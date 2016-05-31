loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 PURE TECH 20 DYNAMIC ALLOYS 5DR

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: ED4 PURE TECH 20 DYNAMIC ALLOYS 5DR Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Hdd Satellite Navigation Privacy Glass Bluetooth Phone Front & Rear Parking Sensors Full Leather Leather Centre Arm Rest Heated Seats DAB Digital Radio Media Interface with Bluetooth Audio, USB, stored cd's, Ipod connection Led Foglights Dual Climate Control Cruise Control Multi Function Steering Wheel Optional 20'' Dynamic Hse alloys (as shown) £750 extra Standard 18'' alloys no extra cost And More... PLEASE CALL NICK OR JORDAN FOR MORE DETAILS OR REQUEST A 360 DEGREE VIDEO OF THE VEHICLE ON 0114 2561100. THIS VEHICLE IS VAT QUALIFYING (Business & Export Customers)

  • Ad ID
    412676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£23,750

Belgrave Motor Company
Sheffield, S91TH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

