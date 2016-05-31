LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97599 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: deep Blue
Full Service History., Satellite Navigation., 19" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Climate Control., Cruise Control., Central Locking., Anti-Lock Brake System., Electronic Stability Programme., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Front Fog Lights., ISOFIX., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Multifunction Wheel., Power Steering., Full Leather Heated Seats., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today.
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118SE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017