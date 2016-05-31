loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97599 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: deep Blue

Full Service History., Satellite Navigation., 19" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Climate Control., Cruise Control., Central Locking., Anti-Lock Brake System., Electronic Stability Programme., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Front Fog Lights., ISOFIX., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Multifunction Wheel., Power Steering., Full Leather Heated Seats., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today.

  • Ad ID
    412991
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    97599 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
