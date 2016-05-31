loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Td4 Pure [Tech Pack] 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Td4 Pure [Tech Pack] 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 41860 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

*Snowy roads, icy mornings or rocky tracks? This Evoque has it covered* Your journey of exploration begins with an incredible 4 wheel drive system, terrain response (maximises driveability, comfort & traction), optional front & rear parking sensors, satellite navigation, bluetooth & DAB radio.

  • Ad ID
    413009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41860 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
