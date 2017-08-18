LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 105840 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 18/08/2017 at 100,097 miles, 5 seats, Land Rover Main Dealer Service History, 190 Bhp, 12 Months Road Tax Is 150, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, L,E,D Day Time Running Lights, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Touch Screen Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Adjustable Terrain Settings, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 17,000 p/x welcome
V12 Sports and Classics
Wolverhampton, WV100AE, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017