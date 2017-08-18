loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 105840 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 18/08/2017 at 100,097 miles, 5 seats, Land Rover Main Dealer Service History, 190 Bhp, 12 Months Road Tax Is 150, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, L,E,D Day Time Running Lights, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Touch Screen Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Adjustable Terrain Settings, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 17,000 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406758
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    105840 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,000

V12 Sports and Classics
Wolverhampton, WV100AE, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!