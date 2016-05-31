loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 53240 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Solid Fuji, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Pure Grained Leather, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Windscreen Heated, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Global Opening for All Windows. 5 seats, We offer a range of competitive finance packages and welcome part exchanges., , The dealership is located 5 mins from the city centre and if you are travelling by coach, train or plane we provide a complimentary pick up service. Nationwide delivery can also be arranged., , Here at John Clark Motor Group, were a family run and owned car dealership business that proudly represents well-known automotive brands across Scotland., , Our mission is clear:, To deliver an exceptional experience that customers trust and advocate, by working together as a family., The business was first started over 40 years ago by our current Chairman, John Clark OBE, with a single hand sports car dealership. Humble beginnings for a group that today has grown to 33 businesses with an annual turnover in excess of 700m, driven by over 1200 members of staff., Whether youre looking to test drive a new car, find cars for sale or book a service, youll find our staff helpful and courteous. With car garages across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Tayside, Edinburgh, Dundee and many more, if youre looking for a new or used car for sale then look no further than John Clark Motor Group., Clark Motorchoice - Proud To Be Part Of The John Clark Motor Group, 20,495 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406070
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    53240 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,495

Motorchoice Aberdeen
AB123AD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!