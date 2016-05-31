LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr

Accessories

Santorini Black with Ebony Premium Leather, 2 Former Owners with Full Service History. EXTRA'S FITTED:- Panoramic glass sunroof with electric blind, Reverse assist camera, 19" sparkle silver alloy wheels, Keyless entry, Privacy glass, Black roof rails, Pure style pack, Front fog lights, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights, Electric front seats with driver memory, Space saver spare wheel, Premium carpet mat set - Dynamic/Prestige. PURE TECH FEATURES:- Park distance control front & rear, Auto light rain sensors, Heated windscreen, Rear spoiler, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Dynamic route guidance, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Meridian surround sound system, Audio Connectivity System, DAB Digital radio, USB connection with iPod, Voice control system, Cruise control, Auto climate control with air filtration, Heated front seats, Interior mood lighting + much more! **THIS STUNNING EVOQUE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 16k, 31k and 49k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : x2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.