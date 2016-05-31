LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Automatic

Accessories

Blue, EVERY CAR INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY THE *AA* AND GUARANTEED FOR UPTO THREE YEARS *DRIVE AWAY SAME DAY WITH TOTAL CONFIDENCE* HAYSELDEN SELECT PART OF THE VOLKSWAGEN GROUP BASED IN SOUTH YORKSHIRE. A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1959 OFFERING ALL OF THE BACK UP AND SUPPORT FROM A FRANCHISED MAIN DEALER, 3 owners, Four wheel-drive, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD With A 6 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Immaculate car with full service history and 12 months MOT specification includes full cream leather interior finished with brushed aluminium/piano gloss black trims and inlays, Tech pack, Satellite navigation system with traffic information, Panoramic glass sun roof with electronic blind, 3 Setting heated seats, 18'' 7 Spoke alloy wheels, Front and rear audible and visual parking sensors, Meridian surround sound system, Cruise control, Bluetooth hands free, Keyless go engine start, Automatic rain sensing window wipers, Heated quick clear windscreen, 5'' Colour touch screen information centre, DAB digital radio with aux/usb ports and cd/dvd player, Electronically adjustable wing mirrors, Leather multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shift gears, Multiple off road and winter driving modes, Hill decent control, Tyre pressure loss monitoring system, Automatic dual climate control air conditioning, Leather arm rest, Electronic easy parking brake, Front and rear fog lights, Isofix child seat anchor points, Trip computer, Efficiency programme, Ambient lighting,