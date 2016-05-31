LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Accessories

Black, BLACK - AUTOMATIC - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - LAND ROVER HANDBOOKS - 2 KEYS - 4 WHEEL LASER ALIGNED - HPI CLEAR - PAN ROOF- SAT NAV - MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM - PRIVACY WINDOWS - FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS -HEATED SEATS - SIDE STEPS -GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS -RED CALIPERS -, 1 owner, HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Windscreen Heated, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Pure Grained Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, Auxiliary Power Socket - Front and Luggage Compartment, CD Player, Central locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, EPAS (Electronic Power Assisted Steering), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program, Roll Stability Control, Front and Rear Headrests, Heated Rear Screen, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Key - Control - Remote Lock/Unlock/Double Lock/Lights on/Tailgate Open, Radio, Leather seats, Parking aid, Lumbar support, Power steering, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Traction control, Third Brake Light. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 26,975 p/x welcome