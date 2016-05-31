loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, GREY - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - SIDE STEPS - PRIVACY WINDOWS - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 12 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS MOT -, 3 owners, Four wheel-drive, HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Windscreen Heated, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Pure Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 23,495 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    420179
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£23,495

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

