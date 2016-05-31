loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4X4 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4X4 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: Ext Color: White

White, 2017 FACELIFT BODYKIT STYLING UPGRADES - THOUSANDS SPENT - IMMACULATE INSIDE & OUT - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - SAT NAV - 4 WHEEL DRIVE - PRIVACY- PARKING SENSORS - HEATED SEATS - SIDE STEPS - GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS - RED CALIPERS - STOCKISTS OF OVERFINCH, LUMMA, KAHN, HAMANN, BESPOKE LAND ROVERS, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Intuitive Voice Control, Parking Aid - Front, Rear Parking Aid, 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Alarm, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seating and Electric Front Passengers, Global Opening for All Windows, Grained Leather, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Metallic Paint, Push Button Start/Stop, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 24,875 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    420203
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Doors
    3
£24,875

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

