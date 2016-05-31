LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Coupe 4x4 3dr Auto

Accessories

Firenze Red with Ebony Leather Interior, Stunning Example! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind, Mud flaps, 19" sparkle silver alloy wheels style 5, Electric front seats with memory function, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights, Rubber mat set - Dynamic/Prestige. PURE TECH FEATURES:- Park distance control front & rear, Auto light rain sensors, Heated windscreen, Rear spoiler, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Dynamic route guidance, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Meridian surround sound system, Audio Connectivity System, DAB Digital radio, USB connection with iPod, Voice control system, Cruise control, Auto climate control with air filtration, Heated front seats, Interior mood lighting, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Terrain Response, Hill descent control, Hill start assist + much more! **THIS STUNNING EVOQUE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - 1 Yrs MOT : Freshly serviced prior to collection : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.,Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind, Mud flaps, 19" sparkle silver alloy wheels style 5, Electric front seats with memory function, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights, Rubber mat set - Dynamic/Prestige.