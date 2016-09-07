Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Auto, Full Overfinch GTS Conversion, 22" Overfinch Harrier Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Keyless, Power Tailgate, Electric Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding One Owner Overfinch Range Rover Evoque Pure Tech. Presented in Santorini Black Metallic complemented with Full Ebony Black Leather Upholstery, Ebony Headlining and finished with Satin Brushed Aluminium Interior Inlays. A superb specification includes 22" Overfinch Harrier Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Overfinch GTS Conversion including Front GTS Bumper with Integrated LED Running Lights, Colour Coded Body Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper with Integrated Stainless Steel Exhaust Finishers, Rear Spoiler, Branding Pack with Lettering and Badging Front and Rear, Panoramic Sunroof, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming, Keyless Entry and Start, Power Tailgate, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Seats, DAB Digital Audio with iPod Connection and Meridian Sound, Heated Windscreen, Heated Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, LED Running lights plus much more. Serviced on 07/09/16 at 15682 Miles by Overfinch and recently by