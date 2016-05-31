LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5DR

Accessories

41000 miles. +++ 18'' ALLOY WHEELS ++ FRONT & REAR PARKING AIDS +++ This stunning Loire blue metallic with black leather Evoque was previously supplied by ourselves, and is a total credit to it former keeper. Inside you will find visual and audible front and rear parking aids, automatic headlight activation, rain sensing wipers, electric rear view mirrors, electric windows both front and rear, multi-function steering wheel with cruise control - audio controls and voice command system for the radio - DAB tuner - USB - satellite navigation and CD player, dual automatic climate control, rapid de-ice heated front screen, heated front seats, electric height adjustable drivers seat, adjustable steering column, selectable programs for off road modes including: grass - gravel and snow - mud and ruts - and sand, centre front armrest with storage bin and USB - iPod and AUX inputs along with its own 12v power point, front drinks holders, Meridian 10 speaker sound system with DAB tuner - CD - Bluetooth telephone connection, colour touch screen satellite navigation, driver and passenger front - side and rear air-bags, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, remote central door locking with keyless go facility and finally brushed aluminium dash inlays. Apart from all this specification, this Evoque also comes with a comprehensive service record and will also undergo a further inspection and advisory free 12 month MOT prior to collection. ++ A GREAT LOOKING CAR WITH GREAT SPEC ++