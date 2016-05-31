LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 3d AUTO 190 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 3d AUTO 190 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26454 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK
***128 POINT AA vehicle INSPECTION, FREE 12 MONTH AA breakdown COVER, HISTORY checked on theAAcars.com*** 1 OWNER, service HISTORY, 12 MONTH MOT, SPARE key. FEATURES include: SATELLITE navigation, LEATHER interior, LED DAYTIME running LIGHTS, AUTO headlights, DAB RADIO/CD/BLUETOOTH, MULTI MEDIA interface, TOUCH screen COLOUR screen, CRUISE control, CLIMATE control, ELECTRIC/HEATED front SEATS, HILL descent ASSIST, 18inch ALLOYS, PARK assist, FRONT and REAR parking SENSORS, REAR privacy GLASS, AUTO wipers, START/STOP system, PUSH button START, SPORT/ECO mode, PADDLE shift GEARS, VOICE control,ELECTRIC front WINDOWS, ELECTRIC mirrors, MULTI FUNCTION steering, REPAIR kit in boot, ISOFIX child seat points, side and rear AIRBAGS, FRONT and REAR armrests. (OTHER EVOQUE trims INCLUDE LUX, PRESTIGE & AUTOBIOGRAPHY) More DETAILS on our WEBSITE www.georgesonscars.co.uk, ALTERNATIVELY feel free to CALL us on 0151 260 9575 *******thank you*******
