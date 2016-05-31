loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42755 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, 1 owner, Beige Full leather interior, Tailgate Window, Auxiliary Power Socket - Front and Luggage Compartment, Satin Brushed Centre Console Finisher, Steering Column - Manual Adjustment (4 Way), Pure Grained Leather, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Cupholders, Oxford Leather Steering Wheel, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Heated Front Seats, Tyre Repair System, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Sun Visors - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors (Driver and Passenger), Immobiliser, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Key - Control - Remote Lock/Unlock/Double Lock/Lights on/Tailgate Open, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Seats - 3 Seat Bench In Rear, ABS, Solid Paint, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Global Opening for All Windows, Interior Rear View Mirror - Auto-dimming, EPAS (Electronic Power Assisted Steering), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Exterior Mirrors - Electric Adjustment, Heated, Direction Indicators, Heated Rear Screen, Rear Seat Centre Armrest, Electronic Stability Program, Roll Stability Control, Cruise Control, Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Third Brake Light, Steering Wheel Controls for Audio System, Cruise Control, Drivers Knee Airbag, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front and Rear Headrests, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Passengers Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Ten Speakers and Subwoofer, Drivers, Front Passenger and Row 2 Side Curtain Airbags, Rear Seat 60/40 Split, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen. 5 seats, FREE WARRANTY (STS) HPI CHECKED PDI CHECK FINANCE ARRANGED CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, 20,695

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42755 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,695

Select Motor Sales
Romford, RM25TD, Essex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!