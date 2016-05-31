LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Coupe 4x4 3dr

Accessories

Orkney Grey with Ebony Premium Leather, 1 Former Owner from New with Full Service History, Stunning low mileage example! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- Pure style pack, 19" sparkle silver alloy wheels, Mud flaps, Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, Front and rear park sensors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Electric folding door mirrors, Cruise control, Audio system - CD/radio, 380W, 10 speaker + subwoofer, Meridian surround sound system, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection, iPod connection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Auto climate control with air filtration, Front centre armrest, Electric front seats with memory function, Heated front seats, Interior mood lighting, Remote central locking, Premium rubber mat set - Dynamic/Prestige + much more! **THIS STUNNING EVOQUE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - F/S/H and recently carried out at 40k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Continental tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.