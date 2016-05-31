loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 72345 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Bluetooth Connectivity, 19" Alloy Wheels, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Full Leather, Front Heated Seats, iPod/USB Connectivity, Panoramic Glass Roof, Upgraded Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, On Board Computer, CD Player, Automatic Headlamps, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lights, Metallic Paint, Rear Wash Wipe, Tinted Glass, Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers Armrest, Dual Climate Control, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Headrest, Trip Computer, 6 Speed Gearbox, ABS, Driving Mode Selection, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Hill Descent Control, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, 8 Airbags, Daytime Running Lights, Isofix, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    407030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    72345 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
