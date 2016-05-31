loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 43660 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Full Service History, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth with Voice Control, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, 18" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Windscreen, Four Wheel Drive, Aux-in, USB, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Air Conditioning, Front Cup Holders, Front Centre Armrest, Multi function steering wheel, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today

  • Ad ID
    417926
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    43660 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
