LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr [tech Pack] Diesel Hatchback

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr [tech Pack] Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 37674 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Heated windscreen, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Push button starter, Dynamic route guidance, Satin brushed aluminium inserts, Diesel particulate filter...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417955
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37674 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

£21,495

Exeter Van Centre
Exeter, EX28QQ, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

