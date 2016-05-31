LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr [tech Pack] Diesel Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Pure 5Dr [tech Pack] Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 37674 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Heated windscreen, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Push button starter, Dynamic route guidance, Satin brushed aluminium inserts, Diesel particulate filter...
Exeter Van Centre
Exeter, EX28QQ, Devon
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017