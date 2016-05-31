loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 25297 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Rear parking aid, DAB Digital radio, Auto climate control with air filtration, Leather upholstery, Hill descent control, Alarm, EPAS, Audio Connectivity System, Power front/rear windows with global close, Interior mood lighting, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Terrain Response

  • Ad ID
    417482
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25297 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
