loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

1 OWNER FROM NEW & FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY! This vehicle benefits from having a full Land Rover Service history and long MOT. 6 months warranty, Next MOT due 22/06/2018, Last serviced on 20/10/2017 at 101,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Grey, SCM Yorkshire has over 20 years experience in the Motor Trade, all of our vehicles have been carefully sourced from manufacture main dealers. We are fully authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide financial solutions for all of your motoring needs and can help with all types of credit profiles. Part exchange is very welcome and we will endeavour to obtain you the very best possible valuation. All of our vehicles come with a Gold HPi Certificate. Any vehicle can be reserved with a fully refundable deposit of just 500., Please read our reviews on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SCMyorkshire, 15,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413437
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,990

Harrogate Sport and Prestige
HG33QL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!