LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 26109 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: RED
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Electronic power assisted steering,Push button starter,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Audio Connectivity System,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel tailgate finish,Heated rear windscreen,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 seat rear bench,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auto climate control with air filtration,Auxiliary heater,Centre console storage with lid,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Traction control,Trailer stability assist,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Terrain Response,Satin brushed aluminium inserts
Lookers Land Rover Chipperfield
WD49JS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017