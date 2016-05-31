LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 67522 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: RED
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, EPAS, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Stunning Evoque finished in Firenze Red with Ebony seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway. Immaculate condition as well. Call us for full details.
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017