LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 67522 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: RED

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, EPAS, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Stunning Evoque finished in Firenze Red with Ebony seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway. Immaculate condition as well. Call us for full details.

  • Ad ID
    403021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67522 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£18,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

