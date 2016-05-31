loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40949 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Pure White

Service History, Satelite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Heated Front Seats, Full Leather Interior, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Drive Select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Alarm, Electric Door Mirrors, Keyless Go, Electric Front Windows, Alloy Wheels, Electric rear windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Rear Wash Wipe, Rev Counter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic gearbox, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Traction Control, Driver and Passenger Airbags and Side Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Isofix Brackets, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Rear Child Locks, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle

  • Ad ID
    407017
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40949 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
