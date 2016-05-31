loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67548 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: corris Red

One Owner Car., Full Land Rover Service History., Technical Pack, Satellite Navigation., Full Leather Heated Seats., 20" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth., Heated Front Screen., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Climate Control., Cruise Control., USB Connectivity., ISOFIX., Central Locking., Anti-Lock Brake System., Electronic Stability Programme., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Front & Side Airbags., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Multifunction Wheel., Power Steering., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today.

  • Ad ID
    407787
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67548 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
