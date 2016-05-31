loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto, Tech Pack, Full Interior and Exterior Kahn Conversion, 22" Kahn Design Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Stunning Limited Edition

Map

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Special Edition Range Rover Evoque Kahn LE. Presented in Santorini Black Metallic and complimented with Kahn RS Black Leather Upholstery with Carbon and Quilted Finish, Lower Dash in Quilted Leather, Centre Glove Box In Leather with Carbon Stripe and finished with Carbon Look Interior inlays. A superb specification includes 22" Kahn Shadow Chrome Design Alloy Wheels, Kahn LE Conversion consisting of Front Bumper with Integrated Vents including 3D Mesh and Integrated LED Running Lights, Colour Coded Body Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper with Integrated Vents including Exhaust Diffuser, Twin Central Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel, Rear Spoiler, Branding Pack with Lettering and Badging Front and Rear, Fixed Panoramic Roof with Power Blind, HDD Touch Screen Premium Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio, USB and iPod Connection, Meridian Sound, Keyless Start, Heated Windscreen, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, and

Accessories

land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 pure 5-door automatic tech pack full interior exterior kahn conversion 22 design alloy-wheels panoramic roof sat-nav limited edition black black-leather bluetooth carbon cruise-control fsh heated-seats heated-windscreen ipod leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass 2013 footballer hands-free mp3 black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405 dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405518
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    37961 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£30,900

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!