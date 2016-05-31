Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto, Tech Pack, Full Interior and Exterior Kahn Conversion, 22" Kahn Design Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Stunning Limited Edition

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Special Edition Range Rover Evoque Kahn LE. Presented in Santorini Black Metallic and complimented with Kahn RS Black Leather Upholstery with Carbon and Quilted Finish, Lower Dash in Quilted Leather, Centre Glove Box In Leather with Carbon Stripe and finished with Carbon Look Interior inlays. A superb specification includes 22" Kahn Shadow Chrome Design Alloy Wheels, Kahn LE Conversion consisting of Front Bumper with Integrated Vents including 3D Mesh and Integrated LED Running Lights, Colour Coded Body Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper with Integrated Vents including Exhaust Diffuser, Twin Central Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel, Rear Spoiler, Branding Pack with Lettering and Badging Front and Rear, Fixed Panoramic Roof with Power Blind, HDD Touch Screen Premium Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio, USB and iPod Connection, Meridian Sound, Keyless Start, Heated Windscreen, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, and