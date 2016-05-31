loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 80283 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Full leather, Air conditioning, Heated front seats, Automatic, Alloys, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Electric windows, Remote central locking, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Cruise control, Remote central locking, Traction control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Trip computer, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, ESP, Climate control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Driver and passenger airbags

  • Ad ID
    404318
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    80283 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
