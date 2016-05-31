loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto (9) (Tech Pack)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto (9) (Tech Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40046 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Fuji White

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,The stylish Range Rover Evoque is finished in Fuji White with a Cirrus leather Seats.

  • Ad ID
    411256
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40046 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

