LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto (9) (Tech Pack)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto (9) (Tech Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40046 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Fuji White
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,The stylish Range Rover Evoque is finished in Fuji White with a Cirrus leather Seats.
Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017