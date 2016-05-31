LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Auto [9] [Tech Pack] Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39672 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
3x3 point rear seat belts,ABS,Alarm,Audio remote control,Auxiliary input socket,Bluetooth connection,Metallic Paint,Body coloured bumpers,Climate control,Cruise control,Curtain airbags,Digital radio,Drivers airbag,ESP,Folding rear seats,Front armrest,Front electric windows,Front head restraints,Front parking sensor,Immobiliser,Isofix child seat anchor points,Leather seat trim,Media storage,Navigation system,PAS,Passenger airbag,Rear armrest,Rear electric windows,Rear headrests,Rear parking sensor,Rear wiper,Remote central locking,Reverse parking aid,Service indicator,Side airbags,Steering wheel mounted controls,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Steering wheel reach adjustment,Traction control,Trip computer,Tyre pressure monitor,USB/iPod interface,Upgraded spec with Black roof. Cielo Glass Roof, Meridian sound system. Full touchscreen Sat Nav. Sold with full Land Rover service history
Howlett of Lavenham
Lavenham, CO109PJ, Suffolk
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017