LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (9) (Tech Pack) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (9) (Tech Pack) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23441 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,This stunning Range Rover Evoque is finished in a stunning Santorini Black Styled with Ebony seats and Ebony/Ivory Colourway Interior. Call us for more information.
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017