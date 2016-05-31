LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

Brown, 1 OWNER - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM - COLOUR CODED - BLACK ALLOYS - RED CALIPERS - STEPS -PRIVACY - BLACK ROOF - FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY - 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY -& MOT -STOCKISTS OF OVERFINCH, LUMMA, KAHN, HAMANN, BESPOKE LAND ROVERS, Four wheel-drive, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Pure Grained Leather, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Auxiliary Power Socket - Front and Luggage Compartment, CD Player, Central locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric windows, EPAS (Electronic Power Assisted Steering), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Folding rear seats, Immobiliser, Front and Rear Headrests, Heated Rear Screen, Parking aid, Radio, Height adjustable drivers seat, Interior Rear View Mirror - Auto-dimming, Exterior Mirrors - Electric Adjustment, Heated, Direction Indicators, Tailgate Window, Traction control, Third Brake Light, Power steering, Remote central locking. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 24,985 p/x welcome