LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14400 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 2 Owners, Panoramic roof, Dual view, Park assist, Reversing camera, Meridian audio, Side steps, Surround view cameras, Park assist, Privacy glass, DAB digital radio, 5 seats, Orkney grey paintwork with Ivory leather interior complemented with a Brushed aluminium interior trim, 19'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Heated windscreen, Keyless start, Parking sensors, Terrain response, 4 Corner air suspension, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 24,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017