loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige LUX Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14400 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 2 Owners, Panoramic roof, Dual view, Park assist, Reversing camera, Meridian audio, Side steps, Surround view cameras, Park assist, Privacy glass, DAB digital radio, 5 seats, Orkney grey paintwork with Ivory leather interior complemented with a Brushed aluminium interior trim, 19'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Heated windscreen, Keyless start, Parking sensors, Terrain response, 4 Corner air suspension, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 24,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413381
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14400 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£24,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!